‘Not Nice’ Charged for Burglary and Wounding with Intent

Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Bell otherwise called ‘Not Nice’, of Lucky Valley District, Bog Walk, St. Catherine has been charged with Burglary and Wounding with Intent in relation to an incident which occurred in his community on Thursday, February 02.
Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that about 2:00 a.m., Bell, who was armed with a machete, entered a home in his community, where he inflicted chop wounds to the three occupants then fled.
The occupants later realized that a television set and a sum of money were missing.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched, which led to Bell’s arrest on Sunday, February 12.
He is set to appear in the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, February 17.