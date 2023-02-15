73-Year-Old Woman Killed in Clarendon Fire

A 73-Year-old woman was burnt to death in a fire which completely destroyed her home in Crofts Hill, Clarendon on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Violet Thomas-Smythe, also of Crofts Hill.
Reports coming from the police are that about 10:40pm, residents saw fire coming from the elderly woman’s board and zinc structure dwelling house, and summoned the police and fire department.
Upon the arrival of the firemen the house was already completed destroyed by the fire, so they could only manage to carry out cooling down operations.
Thomas-Smythe burnt remains was later removed from the burnt rubbles.