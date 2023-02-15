Double Murder in Manchester

Detectives in Manchester are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a common-law couple along the Kendal main road in the parish on Wednesday morning.
Dead are 29-year-old Damion Robinson, otherwise called ‘Bleachers’ of Mike Town in Manchester and 22-year-old Shamoy Borah of Comma Pen in St Elizabeth.
Reports are that about 12:10am, the common-law-couple and another female were travelling in a Toyota Mark-X motor car along the Kendal main road when they were ambushed by men travelling in another motor vehicle.
The gunmen opened fire hitting Borah and Robinson, before making their escape.
The police were summoned and upon arrival the two victims were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.