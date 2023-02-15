Trelawny Landscaper Charged with Rape and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

The police have arrested and charged Kimon Bowers, otherwise called ‘Shortman’ ,a landscaper of Top Town in Clarks Town, Trelawny and Harvey Road in Kingston 13, with Rape and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, following his alleged involvements in two separate rape incidents in his community in 2020.
Reports are that about 1:00pm, on Monday, May 11, 2020 a female went to fetch water at a stand pipe in close proximity to Bowers home, when he asked her to assist him with his cellphone.
The woman went into the accused yard, and he allegedly held her at gunpoint, forced her inside his house and sexually assaulted her.
Again, about 8:00pm, on Friday, August 28, 2020 Bowers approached the same woman and forced her into an unfinished building and again had sexual intercourse with her against her will.
The female reported the matter to the police, but when they went to the location they discovered that Bowers had fled the community and relocated to Kingston.
An operation was carried out in Kingston on January 28 of this year, where the accused man was apprehended and subsequently charged.