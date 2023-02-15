St Catherine Farmer Charged for Stabbing Other Man Almost to Death

The St Catherine police have arrested and charged a farmer who stabbed another man almost to death, during a dispute in Golden Grove community, St Catherine on Saturday, February 5.
He has been identified as 56-year-old Selvin Singleton, also of Golden Grove District.
Reports are that about 2:00pm, Singleton and the other man got involved in a dispute, when he reportedly got a knife and stabbed the complainant multiple times.
The police were summoned and on arriving at the location they transported the injured man to hospital, where he was treated.
Singleton who fled the scene was arrested on Monday, February 13 and subsequently charged.