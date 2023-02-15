“Ratty” Steals $20,000 Worth of Groceries from School Canteen

The St Elizabeth police have arrested and charged one man for breaking into a school canteen in the parish of St Elizabeth on January 19, and stole over $20,000 worth of groceries.
Charged with Breaking and Entering and Larceny is 34-year-old Macoy Stephenson, otherwise called ‘Ratty’ of Ridge District also in St Elizabeth.
Reports are that about 2:30pm, a staff member at the school securely locked the canteen and went home.
Upon her return she discovered that a board window was forced open and groceries valued over $20,000 were stolen.
Stephenson was held by residents who carried out their own investigation, and he was handed over to the police and confessed to the crime.