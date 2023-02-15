Truck Driver Killed in Whitehouse in Westmoreland

A popular truck driver who hails from Gordon district in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, was attacked on a Church compound in his community on Tuesday afternoon, February 14, and shot to death.
The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Ordel Salmon.
Detectives in Whitehouse say about 5:30pm, Salmon frequently park his truck on the compound of the Whitehouse Church of God of Prophecy, was in the process of parking his white Isuzu motor truck when a Blue Toyota Axio motor car drove up and one man alighted with a handgun.
The gunman fired at Salmon and then chased him into his own yard, were he shot him multiple times.
The now deceased fell to the ground and the gunman walked over to him and again shot him multiple times while he lay on the ground.
The gunman escaped in the waiting motor car, while the police were summoned and upon arrival the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.