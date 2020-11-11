Windies players stripped for breaching COVID-19 protocols in New Zealand

The West Indies cricket find themselves in trouble with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) authorities and has been stripped of the right to train while in managed isolation after players were found to have breached rules around their 14-day quarantine.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said CCTV footage from the team’s Christchurch hotel showed players mingling in hallways and sharing food in violation of managed isolation regulations. The ministry said all incidents occurred within the hotel and there was no danger to the public.

The West Indies squad had their final COVID-19 tests on Tuesday and, results permitting, are scheduled to leave managed isolation on Friday and travel to Queenstown ahead of two matches against New Zealand “A”.

West Indies Cricket chief executive Johnny Grave told New Zealand media it is “hugely disappointing that players that knew the protocol completely broke that.”

Grave said an investigation has been launched and all players will be interviewed.

The West Indies squad is the first to undergo two international tours during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were involved in the first tour following a global sports lockdown when they quarantined in Britain ahead of a series against England played in a so-called bio-secure bubble in June and July.

Most of the players returned to the Caribbean for a domestic Twenty20 league before the national squad regrouped to travel to New Zealand.

