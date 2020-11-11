Russian athletics federation staff receive lengthy bans in Lysenko case

(Reuters) – The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday, October 20, 2020, suspended former Russian athletics federation officials Elena Ikonnikova and Elena Orlova for eight years and six years respectively for obstructing an anti-doping investigation into high jumper Danil Lysenko.

Lysenko, who won silver in the high jump a the 2017 world championships, failed to file his whereabouts on three occasions and was provisionally suspended in 2018 as three stickers in a 12-month period constituted an anti-doping violation.

Last year, the AIU concluded that federation officials had provided “false explanations and forged documents” to the AIU to explain Lysenko’s whereabouts failures.

The tribunal found that both Ikonnikova and Orlova had failed to provide their mobile phones and electronic storage devices for inspection by the AIU in relation to the investigation into Lysenko’s whereabouts failures.

Russia’s athletics federation has been suspended since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among the country’s track and field athletes.