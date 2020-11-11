Russian athletics federation staff receive lengthy bans in Lysenko case

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

(Reuters) – The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday, October 20, 2020, suspended former Russian athletics federation officials Elena Ikonnikova and Elena Orlova for eight years and six years respectively for obstructing an anti-doping investigation into high jumper Danil Lysenko.

Lysenko, who won silver in the high jump a the 2017 world championships, failed to file his whereabouts on three occasions and was provisionally suspended in 2018 as three stickers in a 12-month period constituted an anti-doping violation.

Last year, the AIU concluded that federation officials had provided “false explanations and forged documents” to the AIU to explain Lysenko’s whereabouts failures.

The tribunal found that both Ikonnikova and Orlova had failed to provide their mobile phones and electronic storage devices for inspection by the AIU in relation to the investigation into Lysenko’s whereabouts failures.

Russia’s athletics federation has been suspended since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among the country’s track and field athletes.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....