JAAA President Dr. Blake hits back at calls for virtual voting at upcoming AGM

President Dr. Warren Blake of Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has hit back at calls for virtual voting to take place for Saturday, November 28, 2020, scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections, labelling them as disingenuous.

Dr. Blake is responding to a call from a number of candidates in the election citing health and safety concerns.

Donald Quarrie, a presential hopeful for the JAAA polls, recently argued that the upcoming elections should be conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also calling for online voting is long-time JAAA member and national coach Lennox Graham who is based in the United States.

Graham, who has been named on the coaching staff of several teams to the Olympic Games and World Athletics World Championships and who now plies his trade in the United States, thinks the overseas-based members are not given enough say in the running of the JAAA and that needs to change.

As a stakeholder, Graham said he should be able to vote and be part of the decision-making process the AGM and elections, to be overseen by the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ).