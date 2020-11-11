Mumbai Indians win 5th IPL Champions

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard’s, Mumbai Indians, are champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for a fifth time after beating Shimron Hetmyer’s Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The Indians got to their target with 8 balls to spare were set 157 to win the final against first-time finalist, the Capitals.

Thanks to captain, Rohit Sharma, went for 68, while South Africa’s Quinton De Kock made 20.

Batting first, the capitals posted 156-7 off their 20 overs with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 65. Rishab Pant made 56, while West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer added only 5.

Trent Boult bagged 3 for 30 for the Indians and Nathan Coultier Nile 2 for 29. Pollard went wicketless from, his one over for 13 runs.