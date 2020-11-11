Smooth start at Chatworth for face-to-face

Over 70 percent of the grades 4-6 students of Chatsworth Primary and Infant, St James were present for the pilot face-to-face learning that started Tuesday.

Principal Lesga Miller reinforced the importance of consistently observing the COVID-19 protocol. The pilot programme was supported under the watchful eyes of Ministry of Education officials, Ministry of Health, Rural Water Harvesting and Councillo Everes Coke. There was evidence of the protocols in place from the point of entry where the admin staff made temperature checks and recording of student data. They also oversaw washing and sanitizing of hands at stands which served their purpose well. There was signage all over the school plant and social distancing.

. The students and teachers were in high spirits. The students were seen exiting a bus which was designed and sanitized for the students. Masks with the school logo were sponsored by Claudine Mair, a past student. The classrooms were sanitized during breathing break, snack break, water break and lunch break. Several students were seen with their personal protective equipment. A few parents were present to observe the reopening process.