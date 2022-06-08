Why Was Navardo Hodges Considered So Dangerous?

Navardo Hodges was not just another heartless criminal in Jamaica, though he was a criminal, and is believed to have been very heartless. It is believed that this man brought strategy to his crimes. He did not believe in randomized killing which left traces of the acts behind. His retaliation tactics to those who would have betrayed the gang, in fact, was not to kill, but was, instead, to punish.

So, what are some of the acts this man did to contribute to him being considered so dangerous?

He believed in strategy, and those who were part of the gang should be just as detailed as him. One fellow member was believed to have what Jamaicans call ‘dropsie’, an illness which causes a person to fall asleep often. Hodges decided to test him, and when the test was failed, Hodges punished him by beating him with multple items, ensuring this incidence would stick with him in painstaking memory.

Hodges was so hated that there were many people out for his life. Luckily, or some would argue unluckily, he had a brother who highly resembled him, who was mistakenly killed in place of him. Navardo Hodges had an arch-nemesis in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), known as “Half a Dawg”. They both were in pursuit of each other’s lives. The JDF soldier was once tipped off as to DJ’s whereabouts and went to kill him. Unfortunately for the soldier, he killed the young boy’s brother because of their sheer resemblance. This unraveled many sorrowful occurrences for the Klansman Gang.

When told they know the residence of the soldier’s mother, Hodges decided that she should not be touched. This is only one piece of evidence of his juxtaposed personality- half heartless, half sympathetic.

Another infamous story of Hodges was when the Klansman gang launched an attack on the police station after three of their members had died.

To prove that Hodges was on a different wavelength, this sophisticated attack was not even the main event. It was a smokescreen. Apparently, a person named Lando stated that he was essentially in charge of the death of Hodge’s brother because he told the soldier of his whereabouts. This was cause for retaliation, and a man named SyFy led the operation. Lando and his brother were both killed, but to them, that was not enough, as they decided on spot to kill his brother’s girlfriend and child. However, all guns somehow failed in the operation. In a later attempt, they tried killing the woman again, guns failed again, but one gun did what it was meant to do. In the incident, some children at the location were also wounded, but Navardo Hodges interfered with the killing of the other juveniles.

Though similar actions are often expected by ‘badmen’, DJ seems to have deeply regretted this situation. He showed signs of weakness by crying and intensifying his drug use in effort to escape his demons. He also failed to partake in jokes about the situation.

As you can see, there was a juxtaposition in his personality as he was sometimes a violent, and is the same breath, he would advocate for peace.

Another popular story of Hodges is the killing of his girlfriend and the mother of his children for infidelity, or so most people believe. She expressed to Hodges her concern at the thought of their taxi driver scheming against him because he is aware of their every move. DJ believed and decided to deal with the matter by ending his life. The plan was to kill the man and escape into the vehicle holding Klansman Gang members just behind them. The incident, however, did not go as planned.

It is said that Hodges shot the taxi man in the back of his head, but a bullet ricocheted and lodged into his girlfriend Tiffany’s neck. When the fellow gang men decided to check on the vehicle, they noticed him crying heavily and demanded they carry her to the hospital. Unfortunately, this was not possible because all men were wanted- resulting in Tiffany bleeding to death.

There was much confusion surrounding her death because beforehand, Hodges stated he will be killing Tiffany on speculation that she was cheating. Therefore, why was he so devastated if he killed her, or even planned to? The story that roamed the streets was that he killed her because she cheated, but in reality, he was devastated over this accidental killing.

This is evidence of the deep confusion this man faced throughout his lifetime, and why so many people awaited his death .

