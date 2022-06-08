Navardo Hodges: Was His Death Too Cruel?

How would you feel about hearing a story of a man who was executed by a group of friends, and various parts of his body spread across multiple landscapes? Isn’t it quite inhumane, even devastating, to hear of a man whose torso was found in another area of a parish after his head was discovered? What could have possibly warranted such a gruesome killing of any person?

Sad, isn’t it? Is it just as sad to hear that this man is responsible for the torturing and killing of multiple people- gang members, civilians, policemen, and more? What about the idea that though he is part of a violent gang, he is said to have murdered a family member of one of the gang members?

It seems more like he deserved a brutal death, right? Do you pity him more now that you know that the killing of the family member was accidental, and he has also saved the lives of many others?

Quite the dilemma, it seems.

Navardo Hodges, also known as DJ, who allegedly once formed part of the Klansman Gang, is said to have suffered this fate.

Let us start with the events leading up to his pitiful demise.

After the killing of his girlfriend which was detailed in our last story , Hodges became more erotic than usual and often expressed awareness of his imminent death.

Are you aware of the 2011 shootout between the Klansman Gang and Jamaican security forces?

Well, an operation was planned by gang members to attack the Spanish Town market, with Hodges as the leader of this intense operation. Their plan was to disguise themselves as members of the One Order Gang by dressing in green Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) shirts with Politician Babsy Grange’s photo on the front. Before they could carry on with the operation, arguments ensued over the sorting of guns and who deserved which. A bystander overheard their quarrel and alerted police.

While the quarrel continued, they were interrupted by the sound of gunshots. Many members were unfamiliar with the surrounding area and started running frantically to preserve their lives.

Remember they all dressed in green? This allowed for their easy identification.

One man was so fearful that though he almost made an escape and was later located by fellow gang members, his trauma paralyzed him from entering their car, leaving the opportunity for police to find him and take his life.

How Did Navardo Hodges Die?

This incident occurred on December 7, 2011, but the hunting of the men never stopped. It became a stop and kill operation. In retaliation, every Probox, which was a popular car amongst policemen, that was seen by gang members was shot up.

Navardo Hodges once emptied bullets into a car with his police enemy ‘Half a Dawg’, and somehow the police survived.

Still in heat about the situation, alleged Gang Leader Tesha Miller’s sister was in a Probox rushing to get home, and the men did the same thing- shot up the vehicle. Unbeknownst to them at the time, they fired multiple shots at the car, killing the woman.

Tesha ordered Hodges to surrender the men involved and Hodges disrespectfully declined.

Tesha Miller decided that Hodges should die, and started calling on fellow gang members to avenge his sister’s death. The first person who received the call from Tesha managed to excuse his way out of the mission and started warning others- making them turn off their phones to avoid killing him. Some were afraid, while some respected him for not killing them on Tesha Miller’s orders.

So, once again, how did he die?

Interestingly, before his death, he paid for his funeral in advance to not burden his mother. He later took the money back right before the following incident.

Because superstition reigns so highly amongst these folks, Hodges felt untouchable when he wore his. His guard ring was stolen, making him constantly break down and express that his death is near and deserved. He also expressed that he is tired of the hiding, fear, and inhumanity of his life which stopped him from doing regular human things- essentially condemning that kind of life in his last days. He would even tell people to ensure that his children do not take his path, because he has the money and he cannot spend it. He had everything people desired in life- money, fame and power, but was unable to enjoy any of it.

Tesha Miller finally found someone willing to take Hodges’ life- a JDF member.

As soon as he was recognized by the solder… he was shot and killed with one bulletl. He died immediately.

Other Klansman Gang members suddenly decided to partake in his death. They emptied rounds into his already dead body, then later severed his head and displayed it in the centre of Spanish Town, then carried his body to the Spanish Town bypass.

Source: https://youtu.be/gjB-ui00jLw