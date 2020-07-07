What’s Happening to Footballer Allan Ottey?

(Alan Lewin – News Reporter): Many residents of St James have been asking this question: “Isn’t it time for footballer Allan Ottey to get a professional football contract?” For many the answer is a resounding ‘Yes’.

Allan Ottey is one of the most popular footballers now playing in Western Jamaica. Ottey grew up in St James, attending the Chetwood Memorial Primary School. He started to play in the VMBS Under-13 competition. It was while in this competition that his ability was discovered. He then brought his football prowess to St James High School where he helped them to win the daCosta Cup football competition. He was the league’s leading goal-scorer with an overall 49 goals.

That same year, he was part of the team to win the Ben Francis Cup for St James High. The year was 2008. While at St James High he had the privilege to play alongside such greats at Fabian McCarthy, John Barrett, Ajohn Baker, Nicoli Barrett, and Ricardo Morris, all of whom have gone on to do great things in their football careers.

Ottey then went on to represent the Jamaica National Under-20 team, playing along with Craig Foster who scores 20 goals to his (Ottey’s) 15. He was a member for the senior Reggae Boyz team when Jamaica faced Chile and then Argentina.