Devon House Takes More Steps to Prevent Further COVID-19 Breaches

The Management of Devon House Development Limited says it has taken steps to prevent any further breaches of the Orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, July 5, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie announced the closure of Devon House, after reported breaches of the COVID-19 protocols there. It later turned out that it was only one of the businesses there that was closed — the Reggae Mill for alleged repeated breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act..

In a release Tuesday, July 7,the management of Devon House, one of Kingston’s landmarks, expressed deep regret, for the “violation” of the Act by one of the of its tenants.

The Management of Devon House said: “We regret this infraction and sincerely apologize to the government of Jamaica that has been working so hard to limit the spread of COVID-19. We have since taken the necessary precautions to prevent any further breaches of the protocols.”

These measures include increased monitoring of patrons and tenants to ensure the strict adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines, including limited seating, crowd control, enforcement of social distancing, hand sanitizing and the wearing of masks.