Kenn Willis Sings For The World

When you think about how music soothes the soul and opens doors that create dialogue it’s wonder we don’t use music to solve more problems and issues. Well there are many acts that feel music is an outlet that can be used to break the ice and help express wants, needs and the cry of others. Jamaica is filled with great singers and acts across all 14 parishes. Well we present one more. He has had extensive training via the church and signing in his local arena and community and has finally realized that his passion is singing and the world should be a part of his journey.

Kenn Willis is one such act. He’s using his voice to make a difference. No he won’t be the first nor the last but isn’t it a joy to see that people still believe in the power of music and humanity. He’s originally from St. Catherine Jamaica and with idols and mentors like Dennis Brown, Berres Hammond, Bob Marley and Ken Booth its clear that singers of that nature are close to his heart and sound. What all these acts had in common is they used their voice for good and used it to relate the cry of others.

Kenn songs are a reflection of love and conversations we have daily. He finds a way to coin the simplest words and sentences with melodies that are just as simple but soothing to the ear. His new singles are a clear example of a great singer using his voice for all the right reasons. His style is a throwback that sits well in an era where the lost art of singing and writing is lost. Kenn coined a hit in “YOU TOLD ME”. It’s a heart felt ballad where he expresses where his heart lies.