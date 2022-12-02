Westmoreland Woman Found in Shallow Grave Identified

Westmoreland Woman Found in Shallow Grave: The boyfriend of the woman whose decomposed body was discovered in a shallow grave in Mount Airy, Westmoreland this morning is being sought by police.
The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Kerry Ann Williams, a farmer, also of Mt Airy.
Williams was reportedly seen alive on Wednesday morning at her home.
She reportedly had an argument with her boyfriend on Wednesday night, and screams were heard coming from inside the residence.
Williams had not been seen or heard from until this morning, when her body was discovered in a shallow grave near her residence.
Her throat was slit, and her private area reportedly showed signs of violence.
Her boyfriend, who evaded the police, is currently on the run.