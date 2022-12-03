Cameroon stun Brazil 1-0, but knockout of World Cup

Cameroon stun Brazil 1-0: Vincent Aboubakar scored late to give Cameroon a historic win 1-0 victory over Brazil in their final World Cup Group G match but it was not enough to secure their advance to the next stage of the World Cup.
The victory left the African side with four points from their three group matches, two points behind Switzerland. Brazil finished top of the group, having won their first two games against Serbia and Switzerland, and advance to a last-16 tie against South Korea, when their many key players who were rested for this game will return.
Aboubakar header the winner in stoppage time but his joy immediately turned to disappointment as he was given a second yellow card for taking his shirt off.
Brazil had won all seven previous meetings with African opponents at the World Cup, including beating Cameroon in 1994 and again in 2014.
The pre-tournament favourites now meet South Korea in the knockout phase after their dramatic late win against Portugal saw them edge out Uruguay, who beat Ghana, on goals scored.
In the group’s other game Switzerland defeated Serbia 3-2 and set up a clash against Portugal in the Round of 16.