Uruguay Beats Ghana 2-0, but both teams crash out of World Cup   

Uruguay Beats Ghana 2-0: Uruguay handed Ghana an unwanted dose of déjà vu on Friday, winning 2-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium wasn’t enough to secure a place in the World Cup round of 16 and knocking the Black Stars out of the World Cup more than 12 years after their epic quarterfinal match in South Africa.

Two first-half goals from Uruguay secured the win, but it wasn’t enough for a place in the round of 16, as in other games, South Korea’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory over group H winners Portugal left both teams tied on four points, and with the same goal difference.

However, crucially South Korea has scored four goals and Uruguay just two.

The Uruguay striker played a major role in both of Uruguay’s goals and the 35-year-old was in tears after the final whistle, following what may have been his last international.

