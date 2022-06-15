Westmoreland Man Shot Dead in His Garage

A man was shot dead by unknown assailants in Bethel Town, Westmoreland on Tuesday night, immediately after he and his family pulled into their garage.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Lytton ‘Kella’ Hylton.

Reports are that residents heard loud explosions coming from the direction of Hylton’s home. His body was later discovered under a tree in front of his house, across the road from an early childhood institution.

According to the residents, Hylton’s assailants hid in a corner near his home and waited for him to arrive.

According to Bethel Town Police, Hylton arrived home at 8:15 p.m. and was ready to exit his vehicle when he was ambushed by armed men who opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

Hylton received gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

 

