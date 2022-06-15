Manchester Man Surrenders to Police After Killing Attacker

A Manchester man has turned himself in to the police after allegedly chopping to death a 52-year-old man during an altercation in Hibernia District on Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as Rohan Whittingham, a resident of Hibernia.

Superintendent Lloyd Darby, the chief of Manchester Police, announced that the accused individual surrendered in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to police report, Whittingham and the man had a dispute at a shop in Hibernia at 11:30 p.m., during which he was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife.

Police say the injured man fled the shop, but Whittingham pursued him home, where they had another altercation.

Whittingham was allegedly chopped in the head by the injured man. He was later pronounced dead.