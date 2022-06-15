Manchester Man Surrenders to Police After Killing Attacker

A Manchester man has turned himself in to the police after allegedly chopping to death a 52-year-old man during an altercation in Hibernia District on Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as Rohan Whittingham, a resident of Hibernia.

Superintendent Lloyd Darby, the chief of Manchester Police, announced that the accused individual surrendered in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to police report, Whittingham and the man had a dispute at a shop in Hibernia at 11:30 p.m.,  during which he was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife.

Police say the injured man fled the shop, but Whittingham pursued him home, where they had another altercation.

Whittingham was allegedly chopped in the head by the injured man. He was later pronounced dead.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com