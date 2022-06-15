Man charged with Rape of 14-year-old in Hanover

The Hanover police have charged DeSean Hunt, a 24-year-old decorator from Hopewell in the parish, with rape, grievous sexual assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, and possession of child pornography on Tuesday, June 14.

According to police reports, Hunt raped a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions between September 2021 and May 2022. He is also said to have physically abused the teen.

On Tuesday, June 2, the incident was reported to the police, and an investigation was initiated.

Hunt was later arrested and charged.