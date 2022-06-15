Sentencing for Jamaican Cop on Drug Charges in US Postponed

Shelian Allen, a Jamaican police officer who trafficked over 1,000 grams of cocaine into the United States, must wait a further six weeks for her sentencing.

Allen’s sentencing was set for today.

The sentence hearing, however, has been rescheduled for July 27, in a federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to US authorities.

Allen, who has served in the Jamaican police force for 18 years, faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

As part of her guilty plea, which she gave in April, she said that the drugs were on and in her body when she landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on February 3, after flying from Montego Bay.

Allen had more than 1,000 grams of cocaine on her when she arrived in the US. About 200 grams in her vagina, 143 in her bra, and 690 grams in her stomach.

Allen is also accused in the U.S. state of Wisconsin of being the leader of a lottery fraud ring that swindled 20 mainly elderly Americans out of $1.69 million.

 

