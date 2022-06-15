Man Charged with Shooting with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm

A man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of shooting with intent, as well as, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, following an incident that took place on Bray Street in Kingston 16 on Tuesday, June 14.

According to the reports from the Elletson Road Police, two men got into an argument at approximately 5:35 p.m. One of the men armed himself with a machete and minutes later, the suspect returned with a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim, causing multiple injuries.

The police were alerted and an investigation was launched.

The suspect was arrested and a Springfield 9mm pistol with a magazine holding one nine millimetre round of ammunition seized.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

 

