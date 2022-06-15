Teen Shot while Attempting to Rob Licensed Firearm Holder

Following an incident on Blissett Avenue in Kingston 20 on Tuesday, May 31, a 16-year-old male will appear in court on charges of assault with intent to rob and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to reports, about 8:30 p.m., the teen and another man travelling on a motorcycle approached a licensed firearm holder who was closing his gate.

The motorcyclist allegedly turned off the vehicle’s headlamp, and the pillion allegedly got off with a pistol in hand and ordered the man not to move. The licensed firearm holder drew his weapon and fired at his attackers, who then fled.

The teen later turned up at hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later charged after being identified during an ID parade.