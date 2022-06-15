Teen Shot while Attempting to Rob Licensed Firearm Holder

Two Dead, Two Injured In Kingston 20 Shooting

Following an incident on Blissett Avenue in Kingston 20 on Tuesday, May 31, a 16-year-old male will appear in court on charges of assault with intent to rob and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to reports, about 8:30 p.m., the teen and another man travelling on a motorcycle approached a licensed firearm holder who was closing his gate.

The motorcyclist allegedly turned off the vehicle’s headlamp, and the pillion allegedly got off with a pistol in hand and ordered the man not to move. The licensed firearm holder drew his weapon and fired at his attackers, who then fled.

The teen later turned up at hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later charged after being identified during an ID parade.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com