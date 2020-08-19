Westmoreland Man Charged For Illegal Possession Of Firearm

Man Held with Illegal Gun in Roehampton, St James on New Years Eve
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Hamilton of Georges Plain in Westmoreland, was arrested and charged for Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident in his community on Thursday, August 06.

Reports from the Frome Police are that on the above mentioned date, lawmen conducted an operation in the area, during which Hamilton was seen putting a firearm behind a building block at the back of a house. He was apprehended and the firearm-one Hi-Point 9mm pistol retrieved and seized.

He is scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....