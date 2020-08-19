Westmoreland Man Charged For Illegal Possession Of Firearm

Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Hamilton of Georges Plain in Westmoreland, was arrested and charged for Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident in his community on Thursday, August 06.

Reports from the Frome Police are that on the above mentioned date, lawmen conducted an operation in the area, during which Hamilton was seen putting a firearm behind a building block at the back of a house. He was apprehended and the firearm-one Hi-Point 9mm pistol retrieved and seized.

He is scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.