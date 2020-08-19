Three Men Arrested And Charged For Shop Breaking And Larceny

Arrested - Mckoy's News
Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division arrested and charged three men following two incidents which occurred in Christiana, Manchester on Thursday, May 21.

Charged are:

·         38-year-old Milton Smikle, otherwise called ‘Bog Boy’,

·         51-year-old Winston Grant, otherwise called ‘Scary’, and

·         27-year-old Troy Adamson, otherwise called ‘Rico’, all of Christiana, Manchester.

Reports are that about 5:00 p.m., the complainant securely closed her shop and went home. Upon her return, she discovered that that culprits cut open a grill, ransacked and stole 25 cell phones and other phone accessories valuing approximately JMD$995,000.

Hours later, at 11:30 p.m., all three men cut a padlock, broke a glass door and entered into a paint shop where JMD$5,800 was stolen from the cash register and five gallons of paint.

All three persons were taken into custody on Saturday, August 8. They are to appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, September 02.

