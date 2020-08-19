Motorcyclist Charged With Causing Death By Dangerous Riding

A motorcyclist has been charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Riding following the death of a senior citizen who was allegedly hit down on Main Street in Browns Town, St. Ann on Saturday, August 15.

Charged is 24-year-old Melbourne Scott, a deliveryman of Lincoln Road, Browns Town in the parish.

Reports from the Browns Town Police are that about 11:15 a.m., Ronald Foster, 82, was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a motorcycle, allegedly being ridden by Scott. The elderly man who is also of a Lincoln Road address, later died at the hospital. Scott was apprehended and later charged.

He remains in police custody and will appear in the St. Ann Parish Court on Friday, September 4.

