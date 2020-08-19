Bunny Wailer responding to treatment following massive stroke

Veteran Reggae Artiste Bunny Wailer is said to be responding favourably to therapy after being discharged from hospital.

73 year old is currently undergoing therapy in a private rehabilitation facility, after a stint in hospital after suffering a massive stroke.

His Manager Maxine Stowe said the routine is geared at building up his muscles following the stroke.

This was his second stroke in two years.

In May, Bunny Wailer was shaken by the disappearance of his partner of more than 50 years, Jean “Sister Jean” Watt.

Watt, 70, who suffers from memory loss, has not been heard from since.

The family is also offering a cash reward for her safe return home.

The Duhaney Park police are continuing their investigation.

