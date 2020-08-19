Man Charged For Assault At Common-Law, Illegal Firearm

Thirty-nine-year-old Carlington Wright otherwise called ‘Birdie’,  of Dumfries Crescent, Morant Bay in St.Thomas was charged with the offences of Assault at Common Law, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Wounding with Intent following an incident in his community on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 7:30 a.m., the complainant was walking along the roadway when Wright took a stone and threw it at him then punched him in the face. Wright then allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened the complainant.The matter was subsequently reported to the Police. Wright was charged following an interview on Wednesday, August 5.

Carlington Wright will appear in the St. Thomas Parish Court on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

