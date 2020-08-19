Poll shows approval of Holness and JLP Government improving

The latest Don Anderson Polls have showed major improvements in the way Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his Government are seen, compared to how they were viewed in February.

Don Anderson’s latest poll, commissioned by the Radio Jamaica, was carried out in late July with 1,071 respondents. The latest results showed that respondents rated the Government’s performance thus: 11.9 percent view it as Negative, 31% viewed it as Average and 57 percent as Positive.

For Prime Minister Andrew Holness 10.1% viewed his performance as Negative, 24% as Average and 65.2 percent as Positive. Mr Anderson said these numbers and those for the Government had shown a “noticeable improvement” on the figures for February.

For example, Mr Holness’ figures moved from 23% Negative in February to 10.1% Negative in the latest poll and Positive rating move from 49% in February to 65% now.