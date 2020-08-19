Poll shows approval of Holness and JLP Government improving

JLP voter support is double that of PNP -- Poll
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The latest Don Anderson Polls have showed major improvements in the way Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his Government are seen, compared to how they were viewed in February.

Don Anderson’s latest poll, commissioned by the Radio Jamaica, was carried out in late July with 1,071 respondents. The latest results showed that respondents rated the Government’s performance thus: 11.9 percent view it as Negative, 31% viewed it as Average  and 57 percent as Positive.

For Prime Minister Andrew Holness 10.1% viewed his performance as Negative, 24% as Average and 65.2 percent as Positive. Mr Anderson said these numbers and those for the Government had shown a “noticeable improvement” on the figures for February.

For example, Mr Holness’ figures moved from 23% Negative in February to 10.1% Negative in the latest poll and Positive rating move from 49% in February to 65% now.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....