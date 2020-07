A Westmoreland farmer who reportedly beat another man with an illegal firearm in Cornwall Mountain community, following a dispute over the same weapon which was allegedly stolen, has been arrested and charged by the police.

Facing charges of Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition , and wounding with Intent is 29-year-old Roy Grant, also of Cornwall Mountain, in the parish.

Reports by the police are that on Friday June 19, Grant and another man allegedly had an argument over a stolen illegal firearm.

Grant allegedly went to the neighbour’s home and used the same illegal gun to beat him causing wounds to his upper body.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched into the incident. Grant was taken into custody few days ago, and subsequently charged on Wednesday July 29.