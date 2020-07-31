Suspect Held In Connection To Teen’s Murder,And Wounding Of  JDF Soldier, In Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police say they have taken one man into custody in connection with the murder of a teenage boy,and the wording of a JDF soldier, in Hartford community, Westmoreland, on Tuesday, July 28.

Investigators say they are unable to release the identity of the suspect at this early stage of the investigation, but he is presently being questioned in connection with the murder of 18-year-old, Michael Blake, otherwise called ‘Engine’ unemployed of Fraser Street ,Hartford, in Petersfield in Westmoreland.

The JDF Private, who also resides in Westmoreland, has since being treated and released.

Reports are that the JDF soldier went to visit relatives at Frazer Street in Hartford, when he heard gunshots comings from the vicinity of the house.

The soldier was approaching his motor car when he saw four men travelling on two motorcycles, and a bicycle, advancing towards him.

One man traveling on one the motorcycles brandished a handgun and fired several shots at the JDF officer, who managed to run into nearby bushes and escaped without being shot to death.

A report was made to the Whithorne police and a team from the station visited the scene. Upon their arrival, Blake was seen lying along the roadway in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to the Savanna-La-Mar hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The JDF soldier who was wounded while fleeing the scene also suffered a panic attack.