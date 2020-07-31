Two men charged with abduction and rape in St. Catherine

2020–Detectives assigned to the Portmore Police Station arrested and charged two men

on Wednesday, July 29 following an incident that took place between Molynes Road, Kingston

and a premises in Dumbeholden, Portmore in St. Catherine on Wednesday, June 17.

Charged are; 27-year-old Nicholas Thorpe, taxi Operator of Marl Road, Gordon Pen and 35-year-

old Michael Wildman otherwise called ‘Dwayne’, of Dela Vega City both in Spanish Town, St.

Catherine. Thorpe was charged with Rape, Forcible Abduction, Indecent Assault, Robbery with

Aggravation and Illegal Possession Firearm whilst Wildman was charged with Rape, Grievous

Sexual Assault, Indecent Assault and Robbery with Aggravation.

Reports are that Thorpe along with Wildman were travelling in a white Nissan AD wagon posing

as a taxi. They picked up a woman on Molynes Road, Kingston enroute to Portmore, St.

Catherine. Thorpe, who was the driver, allegedly power-locked the car doors, and both men blind

folded and tased her; they subsequently took her to a house in Dumbeholden, where they took

turns in raping and sexually assaulting her. She was also robbed of her cellular phone and cash.

Following extensive investigations by the Portmore Police Thorpe and Wildman were picked up

during an operation on July 01 and placed on an identification parade, where they were pointed

out. They are both scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish court on Monday, August

10.

The Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of or who may have information about

similar crimes in the area to contact the Portmore Police at 989-8422, Police 119 emergency

number or the nearest Police Station. Persons may also share information anonymously by calling

crime stop at 311.