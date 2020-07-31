Asafa at court for child support

Former 100-metre world record holder and multiple sub-10-seconds man, Asafa Powell appeared in court Thursday, July 30, over child support.

Reports are that the sprinter appeared in the family Court in Kingston where he was represented.

It is reported that his former girlfriend sued for support of $25,000 a month. Powell, through his attorney, asked for a paternity test to be done.

He is to return to court in October.

Powell is married and has a child with his Canadian wife.