864 COVID-19 cases

Eight persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in

Jamaica, bringing the total of positive cases so far to 864.

Three of the eight positive cases are imported and the other five are under

investigation.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton gave the details this

afternoon at a digital media conference.

He said recoveries remain the same at 724 or 84%. There are no critically ill

COVID-19 cases. According to the date provided by the Minister of the total

number of cases 324 are imported.

For Emancipation and Independence holidays, Dr Tufton asked that people stay

home as much as possible. He asked that people observe the Orders (announced

by Government regarding restrictions on behaviour) and try “not to indulge” too

much. He asked for the more than 20,000 people at home under quarantine to

obey the Orders and stay home. Dr Tufton also asked people to continue social

distancing, and wear masks in public.