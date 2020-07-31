864 COVID-19 cases

JCF’S QUICK RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Eight persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in
Jamaica, bringing the total of positive cases so far to 864.
Three of the eight positive cases are imported and the other five are under
investigation.
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton gave the details this
afternoon at a digital media conference.
He said recoveries remain the same at 724 or 84%. There are no critically ill
COVID-19 cases. According to the date provided by the Minister of the total
number of cases 324 are imported.

For Emancipation and Independence holidays, Dr Tufton asked that people stay
home as much as possible. He asked that people observe the Orders (announced
by Government regarding restrictions on behaviour) and try “not to indulge” too
much. He asked for the more than 20,000 people at home under quarantine to
obey the Orders and stay home. Dr Tufton also asked people to continue social
distancing, and wear masks in public.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....