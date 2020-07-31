864 COVID-19 cases

Eight persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in
Jamaica, bringing the total of positive cases so far to 864.
Three of the eight positive cases are imported and the other five are under
investigation.
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton gave the details this
afternoon at a digital media conference.
He said recoveries remain the same at 724 or 84%. There are no critically ill
COVID-19 cases. According to the date provided by the Minister of the total
number of cases 324 are imported.
For Emancipation and Independence holidays, Dr Tufton asked that people stay
home as much as possible. He asked that people observe the Orders (announced
by Government regarding restrictions on behaviour) and try “not to indulge” too
much. He asked for the more than 20,000 people at home under quarantine to
obey the Orders and stay home. Dr Tufton also asked people to continue social
distancing, and wear masks in public.