A Westmoreland man who tried to eluded members of a police team after he was spotted with an illegal firearm in a yard at Burnt Savannah, Westmoreland , has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He has been identified as 48-year-old Delroy Martin, labourer also of Burnt Savannah.

Reports are that, a team of police officer were on operation in the Burnt Savannah area when they observed Martin standing in a yard with a illegal gun in his hand.

On seeing the police approaching ,he threw away the weapon and ran, but the police gave chase and Martin was held.

He was taken back to the location and the illegal firearm retrieved, resulted in criminal charges been subsequently laid against him.