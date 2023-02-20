Westmoreland Man Arrested and Charged After Beating Man in His Head with Illegal Gun

A Westmoreland mason who allegedly held a man at gunpoint and used the weapon to beat him in his head, in Bethel Town, Westmoreland on Monday, February 5 has been arrested and charged.
He has been identified as 52-year-old Donovan Porter otherwise called ‘Danny Porter ‘ and he has been arrested and charged with Assault at Common Law, Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm and Possession of Illegal firearm.
Reports are that about 7:00an, Porter allegedly went the complainant’s house where an argument developed.
He reportedly brandished an illegal firearm which he allegedly used to beat the complainant in his head.
The injured man run from the scene and later reported the matter to the police after receiving medical attention.
Porter was picked up in Bethel Town square on Friday, February 17 and subsequently charged.