Hanover Man Charged for Stealing $450,000 Gold Chain in Negril, Westmoreland

A Hanover man who is alleged to have stole a gold chain valued at over $450,000 in Negril, Westmoreland on Wednesday, February 15 has been arrested and charged by the Negril police.
Facing charges of Robbery with Violence and House Breaking and Larceny is 34-year-old Tyrone Parker, of Esher district in Hanover.
Reports are that about 12:00p.m., Parker went to a house in Negril, Westmoreland where he forced open a window, gained entry to the building and held up the two occupants.
He proceeded to rob them of their cell phones and a Gold chain valued at $450,000 before escaping.
The incident was reported to the police and Parker was spotted in Negril about 2:45pm, on Sunday, where he was taken into custody and subsequently charged.