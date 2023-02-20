Portmore Police Probe Fatal Shooting and Motor Vehicle Accident on North Coast Highway

The police in Portmore, St Catherine are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of one man and the injuring of four others, following a shooting and motor vehicle accident along the North Coast Highway in the parish on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified so far only as ‘Dada’.
Reports are that about 5:40pm, five occupants of a Nissan Sylphy motor car were travelling along the North Coast Highway, when they were intercepted in Ocho Rios area by armed men travelling in three other motor cars.
They were chased and the gunmen opened fire on the vehicle, and the driver who received gunshot wounds sped off in the directions of St Catherine to escape being shot to death.
On reaching a section of Caymans Gardens the wounded driver lost control of the vehicle which crashed into a ravine, injuring the other occupants.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, all five injured victims were rushed to hospital where the driver succumbed to gunshot wounds, and the four other victims who were injured in the crash admitted to hospital in serious conditions.