Fisherman Murdered in St James

A fisherman was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Grange Pen, Lilliput, St James on Saturday, February 18.
He has been identified as Oneil Lewis, fisherman also of Lilliput in St James.
Reports are that Lewis was among a group of persons at the Fisherman’s Beach in Lilliput, when he was ambushed by armed men who opened fire hitting him multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Lewis was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police say no motives has yet being established for this latest murder.