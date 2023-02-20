“Hot Ras” Murdered in St Catherine

The Bridge Port police in St Catherine are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed in the community on Saturday.
He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Isaacs otherwise called ‘Hot Ras’ of Lime Tree Grove in Lakes Pen, St Catherine.
Reports are that about 12:30am, residents reported hearing explosions and summoned the police.
On arrival, Isaacs was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.