Vendor Charged for Killing ‘Chemist’ in St Ann

The Ocho Rios police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of another man at Old Buckfield in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on December 15 of last year.
The accused man has been identified as 21-year-old Ramone Gillis, a vendor of Old Buckfield community and he has been charged with the murder of 55-year-old Clive Reid, otherwise called ‘Chemist’ also of the same address.
Reports are that about 7:10am, residents stumbled upon Reid’s body , which was seen lying on a bench with multiple wounds to his face.
Following an investigation it was later discovered that Reid was allegedly murdered by Gillis, who was arrested and subsequently charged on Saturday, February 18.