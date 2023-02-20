Power Star Rotimi Thrills at Concert in Jamaica for the First Time

Power star Rotimi was one of the headliners at the Lovers and Friends concert at the Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St. Ann on Saturday night.
It was his first time in Jamaica, but quickly made himself at home and liaised with industry favourites Gyptian, Serani and Busy Signal who all appeared on stage at the concert.
Serani performed his platinum hit No Games, while Gyptian on the other hand did
his popular 2010 single Hold Yuh, which was met with similar endorsement from the patrons. Next, it was Busy Signal’s turn who greeted Rotimi enthusiastically with “Bombocl**t Rotimi! Big up yuhself bredda.”
He performed the original version of Stay So, but also did a live dub plate for the guest artist.
“Yuh cyaa diss Rotimi wi nuh matta bout you an’ wi nuh care bout dat…” he freestyled.
Rotimi, who is widely known for his roles in the Starz series Boss as Darius Morrison and Power as Andre Coleman arrived in the island on Friday at the Sangster’s International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James.
During an interview with Good Vibrations Entertainment upon arrival, the In My Bed singer expressed irony about only just visiting the island, even though Bob Marley is his favourite singer.
“I’m so mad at myself not not being here sooner. This will be my first time. I heard it’s amazing, and the fact that Bob Marley is my favourite artist, ever! It’s embarrassing that this is my first time,” he said.
Rotimi, alongside Mya, Bobby Valentino, J Written, Chris Martin, Ghost and Alaine were all billed for the post-Valentine’s Day show.