Police Identify Father and Son Murdered in Canefield, in St Catherine

The St Catherine police have made a breakthrough into the identities of two bodies which were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in a canefield in Golden Grove, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday afternoon, February 20.
The victims have been identified as 59-year-old Michael Flue Senior and his son, Michael Flue Junior, both of Union district in Shady Grove, St Catherine.
Reports are that shortly after 3:15pm, residents in the community stumbled upon the two bodies in a canefield and summoned the police.
On arrival of the lawmen, the bodies of Flue and his son, were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in the canefield.
Detectives attached to the Major Investigation Division revisited the scene on Tuesday and combed the area for clues which can lead them to motives surrounding the gruesome killing of the father and his son.