Montego Bay Bar Manager Killed in Hit and Run Accident, in St Ann

A Bar Manager died from injuries he received in a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident along the Runaway Bay main road in St Ann on Monday, February 20.
He has been identified as 40-year-old Franz Johnson, a Bar Manager of Farm Height in Montego Bay, St James.
Reports are that about 8:20pm, Johnson was standing along the Runaway Bay main road, when he was run over by a Grey Toyota motor car that was travelling towards the directions of Discovery Bay.
Other motorists alerted the police and on their arrival, Johnson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.