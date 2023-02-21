Welder Murdered in Quarry Hill, St Catherine

The Spanish Town police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Quarry Hill, St Catherine on Monday, February 20.
He has been identified as 41-year-old Damion Smith, otherwise called ‘Kemar’ a Welder also of Quarry Hill community.
Reports are that about 11:10am, Smith was at his home with other family members when he was ambushed and shot to death by unknown assailants.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Smith was discovered lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.