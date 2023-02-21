Railway Lane Truck Driver Caught with Illegal Ammunition

The Montego Bay Police in St James have arrested and charged a truck driver who was found in possession of three live rounds of ammunition, at his home in Railway Lane, Montego Bay, on Monday night, February 21.
Facing charges of Possession of Prohibited Ammunition is 28-year-old Martin Brown, also of Railway Lane.
Reports are that about 9:40pm, officers attached to the St James Operational Unit conducted a raid at a premises located in the vicinity of Time and Patience Bakery, located along Railway Lane in Montego Bay.
A search was carried out of a house occupied by Brown, which resulted in the seizure of three (3) live .38 cartridges, which was discovered in a black pouch inside a drawer in the house.
The scene was processed and Brown taken in custody and subsequently charged.