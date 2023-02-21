Real Dream Releases Reality Driven Track, “Dear World”

Recording artiste Real Dreem has released a reality- driven new track, aptly titled “Dear World.” Produced by One Motion Records and Outlaw Entertainment, the track was officially released on February 3, 2023.
“‘Dear World’ is basically about the day to day activities that take place in society which affect the lower class “poor people” who have hope that there’s better coming,” the artiste explained about the song’s meaning.
As the artiste’s main producer, One Motion Records made the connection with Outlaw Entertainment and the rest is history.
“Working with One Motion Records and Outlaw Entertainment has been a game changer and eye-opener for me. The opportunity has helped me to improve on my writing skills and professionalism,” the artiste stated.
Originally recorded in 2021, the track has been receiving impressive feedback, which is a positive sign for the artiste.
“My hope for this song is to leave an impact on the world, which may inspired the future generations to come,” he expressed.
A singer since the age of 7, Real Dream has officially been on his professional music journey for about 2 years.
“I would describe my style of music as uplifting and motivational. I grew up listening to Reggae music and R&B so those are major influences for me,” the artiste said.
As his fourth official release, “Dear World” followers previous releases “Hungry Days” produced by Quandon Ja Records, “Corruption” produced by Young Famous Production and “Crime & Violence” produced by Coozy Recordz. Looking ahead, he is already putting plans in place for new releases in the near future.
“My next move is to see what this world has to offer. This is just the beginning of all the projects I have to release so please look out for them,” the artiste revealed.
“Dear World” is currently available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.